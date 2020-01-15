advertisement

Before the 2019 season, no one was sure when USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson would be ready to play. He had donated bone marrow to his younger sister in the summer and was careful when he got back into soccer shape.

But Jackson returned in time for the season opener and his USC trip ended on Wednesday when the left attacker announced that he would be foregoing his senior season to join the NFL draft.

Jackson made the decision with an announcement on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the amazing Trojan alumni and friends I have met on the trip for the past three years for being a wonderful part of my college memories,” Jackson wrote. “The band of the Trojan family is for life!”

Jackson started all 13 games for USC as a junior in a duel and received the First Team All-Pac-12 award for his efforts. It was Jackson’s second season in which he played all twelve games as a newbie in the second year after playing 14 games as an absolute newcomer from North Canyon High in Phoenix.

The 6-foot, 6, 310-pound Jackson has recently become a popular first-round pick in replica designs, and in some cases has even risen to 14th place.

Jackson thanked his family for helping with his farewell post at the USC, as well as head coach Clay Helton and his teammates.

“Coach Helton, thank you for your guidance and your constant support from me and my family on and off the field. USC has really been such a special place to call home in the past three years, ”Jackson wrote. “Thanks to my boys on this team. I couldn’t think of a better group to play with. ”

