Connor Shaw, the most successful quarterback at the University of South Carolina, was appointed director of player development for the Gamecock football program on Wednesday.

Shaw replaces Gamecock Great Marcus Lattimore, who has held the same position since January 2018. Lattimore will leave the Gamecock team to spend more time on personal and professional opportunities.

“When Marcus and I talked before he was hired, he told me about the long-term plans he had for his personal and professional goals,” said coach Muschamp. “I knew that Marcus would one day consider leaving his current role and I always had Connor Shaw in my head as someone who could fill this position.”

As Director of Player Development, Shaw will work with athletes and the Beyond Football program, focusing on career development, mental health, financial literacy, and life skills.

“I’m happy to be back on a program that I love,” said Shaw. “As a former and someone who proudly wore garnet and black, I am grateful that I have contributed to making Gamecock Football the best there can be for our student athletes.”

Shaw came to South Carolina after an outstanding career at Flowery Branch (Ga.) High School and played for his father Lee Shaw. As the Gamecock starting quarterback, Shaw Carolina led to a 27: 5 record, including a 17: 0 record at Williams Brice Stadium. In his four-year career, Shaw completed 480 of 733 passes (65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards with 56 touchdowns, but also rushed for 1,683 yards and 17 points.

“I am confident that Connor will do a great job for our sports students and the entire football program,” said coach Muschamp. “He is smart, a winner, takes care of the development of young people and loves Carolina. No doubt he will be a huge asset to our program.”

The transition from Lattimore to Shaw is comparable to the handoffs that Duncan-born Shaw made during his career as a gamecock player, resulting in 31 wins and one title in the SEC Eastern Division.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Muschamp coach gave me to return to my university and look after our football players,” said Lattimore. “I felt welcomed and valued by our athletics administration, the football team and the players. We have something to build in South Carolina and I look forward to following the successes that they will soon achieve. ”

