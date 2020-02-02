advertisement

Now that USC has its new defensive coordinator, Todd Orlando, he seems to be renewing his assistants in his own image.

USC will not retain linebacker trainer Johnny Nansen, defender trainer Greg Burns, and defensive trainer Chad Kauha’aha’a for 2020, Bruce Athletman of The Athletic said on Sunday.

The news comes just over a week after USC hired Orlando as a defensive coordinator after three years in the same position in Texas, and two days after Texas’ former assistant Craig Naivar announced on Twitter that he will train security measures at USC.

Nansen had been a USC trainer for six years before Clay Helton was head coach. He was deputy head coach from 2014 to 2018 and took on a number of other tasks, including running backs, linebackers, recruiting coordinators and most recently inside linebackers and run coordinators in 2019.

Burns returned to the USC in 2019, but previously trained the Trojans from 2002 to 2005 and was a member of the coaching staff for the USC National Championships in 2003 and 2004.

Like Burns, Kauha’aha’a was with Helton’s USC staff before the 2019 season. Previously, he was a trainer in Boise State and Oregon State.

The USC defense ranked 78th in allowable yards per game and in goal defense in 2019. Coordinator Clancy Pendergast was fired after the Trojans’ defeat against Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, as was special team coordinator John Baxter, who served as coach full-back Joe DeForest had left for North Carolina State.

