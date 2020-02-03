advertisement

USC head coach Clay Helton announced two new additions to his group of position coaches on Monday. He announced the promotion of quality control assistant John David Baker to tight-ends coach and confirmed the appointment of former Texas assistant, Craig Naivar, as a security trainer.

In the announcement, Helton also confirmed that linebacker coach Johnny Nansen, defender coach Greg Burns and defender line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a will not be taken over for the 2020 season.

After the restructuring, only Tim Drevno and Keary Colbert were employed as coaches at USC at the beginning of the 2018 season.

Naivar meets again with the new USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. The couple have trained together for the past five years, first in Houston and then for three seasons in Texas.

In Texas, the 48-year-old Naivar trained security measures and special teams. Under his leadership, Safety Caden Sterns was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018, while two longhorns received an honorable mention at the conference.

Before Texas, Naivar was a co-defensive coordinator at Orlando in Houston. He has spent most of his 24-year career in Texas with stations in Texas State, Rice, Sam Houston State and Hardin Simmons. He also spent a season in Kentucky and started his career in southern Illinois after working as an assistant at New Mexico.

At USC, Naivar takes over a security unit that returns both its starters from last season, strong security Talanoa Hufanga and free security Isaiah Pola-Mao.

They will both be juniors next season and Naivar and Orlando are expected to take security measures to blow up the games in the background. Hufanga lost 7.5 tackles in 10 games in 2019, while Pola-Mao won 5.5 in all 13 competitions.

The 29-year-old Baker came to the USC in 2019 with the offensive coordinator Graham Harrell from northern Texas. Before joining USC, he spent three seasons at UNT and also served as a quality control assistant.

