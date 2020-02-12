USC center and top scorer Onyeka Okongwu is in the concussion record after an injury sustained in the Arizona defeat last weekend.

Okongwu is questionable for Thursday’s game against Washington, as doctors haven’t yet excluded him from the game, though the source indicated that Okongwu is unlikely to play against the huskies.

Chino Hills High’s Freshman Center leads USC in points (16.4 points per game), rebound (8.9) and blocked shots (3.0). It shoots 60.9 percent off the ground in 30 minutes per game.

Okongwu missed a game earlier this season after spraining his ankle against the LSU. In this game, USC defeated the Florida Gulf Coast 71-58 after 19 points and 13 rebounds from Nick Rakocevic, who in the absence of Okongwu slid forward from the center of power.