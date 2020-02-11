advertisement

Another jersey gets into the Galen Center rafters.

USC will drop out of the former DeMar DeRozan trojan’s No. 10 jersey at half-time on Thursday’s game against Washington on Tuesday.

DeRozan, who will be back during the NBA All Star hiatus in Los Angeles, played a season at USC in the 2008/09 season after receiving McDonald’s All-American honors as a senior at Compton High.

In his only season at USC, DeRozan averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3 percent off the ground. In the postseason, he stepped up his game and teamed up with Taj Gibson to lead the Trojans to a Pac-12 tournament title.

DeRozan scored 21 points and 13 points against UCLA in the semifinals and lost 25 points against Arizona in the championship game. He averaged 18 points per game in the USC’s two NCAA tournament games, beating Boston College before losing to Michigan State in the second round.

He left the USC after his first season and was number 9 in the Toronto Raptors’ 2009 NBA Draft. Now with the Spurs, DeRozan is a four-time All-Star and was an All-NBA selection for the second team in 2018.

DeRozan will be playing with six other Trojans basketball players at Galen Center Rafters: Bill Sharman, Bob Boyd, Harold Miner, Paul Westphal, John Rudometkin and Gus Williams, who also wore number 10, but whose jersey retired in 2016 after DeRozan’s career.

