LOS ANGELES – The switch was not flipped in the second half. Andy Enfield’s halftime speech could not save the USC against Colorado No. 20 on Saturday night.

A listless first half brought a similar second half when the Trojans fell on the Buffaloes in an embarrassing 78:57 defeat.

There was no sign of the way USC played, but there was a lot at stake at the weekend. It was an opportunity for the Trojans to get a Quadrant One win for their NCAA tournament resume and to take the lead in the Pac-12 race in the second half of the conference game next week.

Instead, USC dropped out 17: 5 and 6: 3 in the Pac-12 game, and there was a tie with Colorado (17: 5, 6: 3) for second place, half a game behind Oregon.

The USC’s offense was the worst. Again and again the Trojans ran the ball aimlessly around the circumference before firing a competitive shot.

Even after firing five of their first nine shots, a pair of 1 to 9 shots again lowered the trojan shot percentage in the low 30s. For the third home game in a row, USC was nine points behind.

In the last two games, the Trojans qualified for comeback victories against Stanford and Utah. There would be no such exploits on Saturday, no first-half fixes.

Instead, Ethan Anderson committed one of USC’s eleven second-half opening sales. Shortly thereafter, Colorado ran out 13-2 to bury the Trojans.

McKinley Wright intercepted an Elijah Weaver pass and threw it in front of D’Shawn Schwartz, who threw a one-handed dunk to give the buffs a 16-point lead. When USC called Timeout, Schwartz made a small shoulder flutter as his teammates showed up over breast bumps.

USC was meanwhile on a goalless period of 6:30 and graciously ended with a three-point game by Onyeka Okongwu. It was the first of three baskets in a row for the Trojans, but the next shot was a 3-hand balloon from Quinton Adlesh when the USC returned to its norm for the night.

Colorado is a good defensive team that ranks second in the conference in terms of points allowed per game. But that doesn’t explain either that the USC scored 57 points at home and shot 37.9% off the ground.

The Trojans have won 17 games this season, yes. But if you don’t have it, you really don’t have it. USC’s five losses hit an average profit margin of 18.6 points.

