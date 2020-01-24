advertisement

DAVOS / LONDON – The United States warned the UK of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision on what role Huawei will play in 5G telecommunications networks that Washington continued to have serious concerns about the Chinese telecommunications company.

In the first major test of Brexit Britain’s foreign policy, Johnson has so far resisted the strong pressure from President Donald Trump’s government to block Huawei, which the United States fears could compromise British secrets.

After a public disagreement between US and British ministers in Davos over taxes on digital services, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he would meet Huawei with the British Treasury Secretary on January 25th.

“Let me say it again is a complicated problem,” said Mnuchin. “We have made it very clear that these are all critical areas that are important to us. But here too, these issues are currently being discussed.”

The UK is expected to release a final call to deploy Huawei devices on its 5G networks later this month.

This puts Johnson on the ground with the UK’s closest ally, who wants to negotiate both the European Union and the United States under the Brexit trade agreement, and to deal with conflicting EU and US Iran guidelines.

Britain wants a trade agreement with the United States, but will still impose a digital service tax on the earnings of companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon, Economics Minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

According to Leadsom, the UK will soon decide what role Huawei will play, but there are only a limited number of alternative providers, Economy Minister Andrea Leadsom said Thursday.

“Well, there are other providers, but they are limited. Ideally, there are more infrastructure providers that resemble Huawei’s work, but the UK is examining this issue very carefully and we will make a final decision soon,” Leadsom told Sky.

“It’s an ongoing process and there are a variety of factors to consider, like you say, the availability of other vendors, the work that Huawei has already done in the UK, so these discussions are ongoing,” she said.

“I share many citizens’ concern about protecting our national security interests,” said Leadsom.

By Balazs Koranyi and Elizabeth Howcroft

