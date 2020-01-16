advertisement

WASHINGTON – The United States sanctioned Monday seven Venezuelan government officials said Venezuelan socialist president Nicolas Maduro wanted US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido to take control of Congress.

Earlier this month, Guaido troops had been prevented from entering Congress for so long that the Socialist Party was able to declare allied legislator Luis Parra President of Parliament.

The opposition legislature re-elected Guaido in a separate session on January 5, and later returned to the Legislative Palace to hold a meeting.

Washington has blacklisted Parra and six other current or former officials “who, at Maduro’s request, tried to block Venezuela’s democratic process,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the statement.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (left), whom many nations have recognized as the country’s legitimate interim regent, is coming to the National Assembly in Caracas, where he is scheduled to be elected as parliamentary speaker on 5 January 2020 for a second term (Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images )

Sanctions prohibit access to US financial markets, freeze assets that are controlled by the US, and prohibit transactions with target groups in the US.

The other Maduro National Assembly delegates who were blacklisted on Monday are Jose Noriega, Franklyn Duarte, Jose Brito, Conrado Pérez, Adolfo Superlano and Negal Morales.

