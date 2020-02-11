advertisement

NEW YORK – USA Basketball will have a team of WNBA players available to qualify for the 3v3 Olympics.

Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson introduce the eleven players who were invited to a training camp in Chicago this week. From March 18 to 22, the selection committee will select four women from the pool to represent the United States at the qualifying tournament in India.

advertisement

“I am very happy to have the opportunity,” said Plum, who helped Americans win gold at the 5v5 World Cup in 2018.

The United States has spent the past few months trying to get professional players into tournaments to get them up on the FIBA ​​3v3 ranking. Although players have a lot of experience in 5v5, they are still relatively new to 3v3.

“It is definitely a faster and faster game,” said Samuelson. “You have to move from attack to defense quickly.”

The 3v3 rules are intended for fast competitions. There is a 10 minute period, which makes the 3v3 game much faster than the 5v5 game. A game can end earlier if a team scores 21 points in less than 10 minutes. If the game is tied after 10 minutes, it goes into extra time, where the first team to score two points wins. There is also a 12 second watch.

Plum and Samuelson, who had just finished a stint with the US 5v5 team, weren’t worried about the lack of 3v3 experience.

“We have time to play and grow together,” said Samuelson, who won a gold medal for the United States in 2013 at the U18 World Cup.

Two of the four members of the qualification team must be in the top 10 in the United States to achieve the total score. Plum is currently in second place, followed by Gray, Samuelson, Kelly Faris and Layshia Clarendon. Dolson is 10th on the list.

The selection committee can select another person from the pool for the other two places of the qualification team. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu is No. 1 in the US points list, but she won’t be available because her college team will be in the middle of the NCAA tournament.

The three best teams of the qualification tournament in each gender will advance to the Tokyo Games. If the Americans qualify, their squad for the Olympics could be a little different. As of May 22, two players must be the top 10 in a country. The other two players on the team must have at least 3,600 points. FIBA has changed who has been eligible a few times in the past year.

American women dominated 5 against 5 at the Olympics and won six gold medals in a row. You’ve fought 3v3 lately. They finished fifth in 2018 after failing to qualify in 2017. They also hadn’t qualified for last year’s World Cup.

While the women’s qualification teams will consist of professionals, the men’s team has 3-on-3 players in the mix. Robbie Hummel, Kareem Maddox and Damon Huffman show the way. This trio helped the US men to their first 3v3 world title last year when the Americans ended 7-0 in the tournament.

“This is an extremely exciting time for US basketball as we are preparing for the first 3 × 3 Olympic qualifier. This training camp is the next step to secure a place at the Olympic Games. It’s incredibly important, ”said Jim Tooley, CEO of USA Basketball. “Many of the best 3 × 3 players available in our country will participate, and USA Basketball will endeavor to select the best 3 × 3 teams in the US for the Olympic qualifiers.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement