advertisement

The United States has refused to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who was involved in a car accident that killed a British teenager.

British prosecutors had requested extradition of Anne Sacoolas for the accident in August last year in which 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn was killed on his motorcycle.

advertisement

But the State Department said Thursday that Sacoolas had “immunity from criminal justice” and that its extradition would set a precedent.

“If the United States accepted the UK extradition request, it would practically nullify diplomatic immunity and set an extremely worrying precedent,” said the State Department.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday he spoke to Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to London, to express Britain’s disappointment.

“We believe this is a denial of justice and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK,” added Raab. “The United Kingdom would have done otherwise if it had been a British diplomat who served in the United States.”

“We are now urgently considering our options.”

In a Twitter post, Johnson expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy for the loss of the Dunn family.”

Today I spoke to Secretary of State @DominicRaab and met with @andrealeadsom MP to hear their concerns about the Harry Dunn case. I also repeated my sincere condolences and sympathy to the loss of the Dunn family.

– Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK), January 24, 2020

Dunn’s family said Sacoolas was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash, near an air force base in central England used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left the UK shortly after the accident. Her lawyer has stated that she will not return voluntarily, possibly to go to prison for “a terrible but unintentional accident”.

However, Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said Sacoolas must return to the UK.

“Diplomatic immunity or not, as we have said all along, still does not apply to someone who runs away from the laws in our country,” she told reporters

“She’ll be back, I don’t care how long it takes.”

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles poses in front of a banner in front of Buckingham Palace in London on 3rd December 2019. (Dylan Martinez / Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sacoolas was wrongly using diplomatic immunity to leave Britain and urged President Donald Trump to rethink the American position.

Dunn’s parents met Trump at the White House in October. Trump hoped to convince them to meet Sacoolas, who was in the building at the same time, but they declined.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger speaks to the media on behalf of Harry Dunn, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles’ parents after meeting with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in London on October 9, 2019. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Eric Beech

advertisement