The last week’s edition of “Dare Me” suffered heavy losses due to the series premiere in adults between the ages of 18 and 49 and the general number of viewers.

This week’s episode made up some of the lost ground.

According to Showbuzz’s Live + Same Day data, the third episode of “Dare Me” reached an age rating of 0.13 adults between 18 and 49 and an average of 0.40 million viewers. The figures are above the rating of 0.09 and the mark of 0.35 million viewers posted by the second episode, but behind the rating of 0.21 and the mark of 0.60 million obtained by the premiere.

This week’s episode had some advantages when it comes to live TV ratings on the same day. It was the first one not to be made available for pre-air streaming. It was also the first company to (largely) avoid the big competition. In the second episode, the Golden Globes were just around the corner, while in the first episode an important football game was played on Sunday night.

Seahawks-Packers’ playoff game this week ended before 10 p.m. (“Dare Me”) and post-game reporting ended at 10:10 p.m.

