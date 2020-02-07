advertisement

WASHINGTON – The United States and Kenya agreed on Thursday to open negotiations that could lead to the first US bilateral trade agreement with a sub-Saharan African country given growing American concerns about China’s investments across the continent.

US President Donald Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced their intention to launch formal talks on a trade agreement after a White House meeting.

Trump instructed US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer to send a formal message to Congress about negotiations under the “Fast Track” Trade Negotiation Act.

“We believe this agreement with Kenya will complement Africa’s regional integration efforts,” said Lighthizer in a statement in which he predicted broad congressional support from both parties.

The East African nation, which needs to boost exports to create jobs for millions of young people and boost foreign exchange earnings, saw an increase in US tourists and investment by companies like Alphabet Inc.

Kenyatta told a forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that his country wanted to secure its economic future before the U.S. law on growth and opportunities in Africa expired. The law allows sub-Saharan Africa to export thousands of products to the United States by 2025 without tariffs or quotas. Both sides are keen to move forward quickly, he said.

He said a new trade agreement could turn Kenya into a hub for US companies doing business in Africa and beyond, and would strengthen the close ties that were built during the Kenyan struggle for independence.

“It is this common value – belief in freedom, democracy and entrepreneurship – that makes me believe that the United States can and should be the partner of choice for the African continent,” said Kenyatta.

Myron Brilliant, director of international affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said Kenya could serve as a central gateway for U.S. companies looking to expand in Africa. Trade between the United States and Kenya is currently $ 1 billion, but could increase significantly.

“The announcement of the agreement will be a great blessing for Kenya as investors will consider which country has access to the US market,” said Nicole Bivens Collinson, former senior US trade negotiator and lawyer at Sandler , Travis & Rosenberg.

Kenya’s designated trade minister, Betty Maina, said U.S. officials would travel to Kenya in May, and Kenyatta hoped to conclude the trade agreement within two years.

USTR said a meeting of the previously established U.S. Kenya Trade and Investment Working Group also led Kenya to adopt new food safety protocols that first gave wheat farmers in Washington State, Oregon, and Idaho access to the US $ 470 million wheat market. Granting dollars in Kenya over a decade.

The USTR announced that it would publish the US targets for the talks 30 days before the start.

By Andrea Shalal

