The United States and China have signed a first trade agreement to cut some tariffs and boost Chinese buying of US products. This defuses an 18-month dispute between the two largest economies in the world, but a number of problems remain unsolved.

Beijing and Washington praised the “Phase 1” contract as progress after months of stop-start talks. Nevertheless, there was skepticism that US-China trade relations are now well underway.

The deal does not completely remove the tariffs that have slowed the global economy and sets hard-to-reach buying targets, analysts and industry leaders said.

President Donald Trump hailed the deal as a win for the US economy and his government’s trade policy.

“Together, we will fix the injustice of the past and ensure a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers, and families,” said Trump, along with US and Chinese officials in the White House.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Er read a letter from President Xi Jinping, in which the Chinese head of state praised the agreement as a sign that the two countries could resolve their differences through dialogue.

At the heart of the deal is China’s pledge to buy at least $ 200 billion in agricultural products and other goods and services over a two-year period, which equates to a basic amount of $ 186 billion, the White House said.

Commitments include $ 54 billion for additional energy, $ 78 billion for additional production costs, $ 32 billion for agricultural products, and $ 38 billion for services, according to a White House contract document.

Liu said Chinese companies would buy $ 40 billion of US agricultural products annually over the next two years, “based on market conditions.”

Soybean futures declined, according to Liu’s comments, a sign that farmers and traders doubted the purchase targets.

The agreement does not end the retaliatory tariffs for American agricultural exports, makes farmers “increasingly dependent” on government-controlled purchases in China, and does not address “major structural changes,” as Michelle Erickson-Jones, a wheat farmer and spokeswoman for Farmers for Free Trade, said in a statement.

US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Trump’s China strategy “has done profound and long-term damage to American agriculture and shaken our economy in return for more of the promise Beijing has broken for years.”

CCTV, China’s state television broadcaster, said the deal would satisfy China’s increasingly demanding consumers with products such as dairy, poultry, beef, pork and processed meat from the United States.

The December 1 phase 1 deal lifted planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese cell phones, toys and laptops and halved the duty rate to 7.5 percent for other Chinese goods worth around $ 120 billion, including flat-screen TVs and Bluetooth headphones and footwear.

But there will be 25 percent tariffs on a number of China’s $ 250 billion industrial goods and components used by US manufacturers.

Trump, who touted the phase 1 deal as the cornerstone of his 2020 reelection campaign, said he would agree to remove the remaining tariffs once the two sides negotiated a “phase 2” agreement.

