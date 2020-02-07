advertisement

Midfielder Samantha Mewis # 3 of the USA will meet Mexico in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California. USA won 4-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

U.S. Christian Press # 20 celebrates with his teammate after hitting Mexico in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. USA won 4-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

United States striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 versus Mexico in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying semi-final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California. USA won 4-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States midfielder Samantha Mewis # 3 celebrates with her teammates after she played in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification against Mexico on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California had scored a goal. USA won 4-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Midfielder Samantha Mewis, # 3 of the United States, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California had achieved. (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing photographer)



United States striker Christen Press # 20 (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualification semi-final at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California on Friday, February 7, 2020 , (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing photographer)

Defender Kelley O’Hara reacts in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing photographer) advertisement

Midfielder Samantha Mewis (# 3) celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the second half of the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying tournament against Mexico on Friday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 4-0 to qualify for the Tokyo Games 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Midfielder Samantha Mewis, # 3 of the United States, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California had achieved. (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing photographer)

Mexican defender Jimena Lopez, right, jumps over striker Tobin Heath (AP Photo / Chris Carlson) in the second half of a CONCACAF women’s soccer qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California.



US midfielder Julie Ertz (left) shoots the ball past Mexican striker Kiana Palacios in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifier on February 7, 2020 in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson).

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates goal against Mexico after striker Megan Rapinoe after scoring in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California , (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado parried the United States in the first half of a CONCACAF women’s soccer qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson).

U.S. players celebrate after a hit by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football qualifier against Mexico on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

U.S. players celebrate a goal from midfielder Samantha Mewis in the second half of a CONCACAF women’s soccer qualifier against Mexico on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)



U.S. players including Megan Rapinoe (camera) and Julie Ertz (left) celebrate after a midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) goal in the first half of a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifier against Mexico on Friday, February 7, 2020 , in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

CARSON, CA – FEBRUARY 7: Sam Mewis # 3 of the United States controls the ball against Stephanie Mayor # 10 of Mexico during the first half of the semifinals – 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 7, 2020 in Carson , California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates goal against Mexico after striker Megan Rapinoe after scoring in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California , (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

US midfielder Rose Lavelle (right) meets Mexican midfielder Karla Nieto (AP Photo / Chris Carlson) in the first half of a CONCACAF women’s soccer qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California.

CARSON, CA – FEBRUARY 7: Rose Lavelle # 16 of the United States attacks the goal against Jimena Lopez # 5 Mexico during the first half of the semifinals – 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 7, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)



US midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrated after hitting Mexico in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football Qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

Mexico striker Daniela Espinosa (left) heads off the ball from U.S. striker Megan Rapinoe in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football Qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson )

Left-wing Mexican striker Daniela Espinosa fights for the ball with U.S. defender Crystal Dunn in the first half of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic Football qualifier on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California (AP Photo / Chris Carlson) ,

CARSON – The unstoppable force of the U.S. women’s national team took on another opponent on Friday.

With two goals in each half, the USA faced Mexico 4-0 in the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying semi-finals before 11,292 goals in the Dignity Health Sports Park.

With the win, the United States qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and went up to the CONCACAF regional championship against Canada on Sunday.

The win extends the currently unbeaten streak to 27 games in a row for the United States, who won their fourth World Cup title in France last summer.

“We had the same attitude in this game and that won’t change,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Every game we take part in will be the most important thing we play. That is how we have approached this game and we will be closer to Sunday.”

“I’m glad we scored the goals, but I’m not happy about the missed chances. With the quality of our players, we can score a few more goals.”

It didn’t take long for the United States to join the board.

In the fifth minute, Rose Lavelle was left open on the 18-yard box and her shot flew into the net.

Nine minutes later it was Samantha Mewis’ turn. The game started with Megan Rapinoe’s low corner, Julie Ertz nearly missed, took a defender and left Mewis open to take the lead 2-0.

It is thanks to Mexico that, despite the 0-2 deficit, it has not decreased. In the second half, Kiana Palacios (Mission Viejo High, UC Irvine) let the US defense work, catching a shot with her fast feet that forced Alyssa Naeher to go deep to save him.

Carli Lloyd had the opportunity to take the lead after 61 minutes but the shot went over the goal.

Later in the game, the USA made all three submarines with the 2-0 lead and that only brought more fire into the attack. Christen Press (Chadwick of Palos Verdes Peninsula), Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan started in the 70th minute.

Williams and Press came in the 68th minute as a double submarine and immediately triggered the attack. In the 67th minute, Mewis, a UCLA product, scored their second goal, this time with a free kick just outside the 18-yard box and a 3-0 lead.

“When they came on the field, I didn’t think the pace slowed down, but I think they increased the pace,” said Andonovski of Williams and Press. “It was about the time when we lost a little bit of ground and started moving the block. Here Press and Williams did a very good job, pushed us back up and created a lot of opportunities.”

“Your speed and technique are just something that we lacked in the game at the time. Once again, they prove that they are very good players, and regardless of whether they start or not, they can be very valuable to this team. ”

In the 73rd minute, Press sat down on the board and won 4-0 against the Mexican goalkeeper. The goal was the fifth press conference of the tournament. She has scored in six games in a row, including each of the qualifiers.

“With the competition they have (in the squad), their training is likely to be tougher than the games,” said Mexico coach Chris Cuellar. “If you have that, it’s tough. They bring fresh legs. … Press comes and hits and incredible goal… it is difficult to deal with.

“When they have scored the third goal, it is much more difficult to get back into the game. Another 20 minutes, we asked the girls to leave everything on the field. ”

Mexico took second place in their group after Canada, which brought the region second with a 1-0 win over surprisingly resilient Costa Rica on Friday.

The United States has made the field for all the Olympic Games since football became an Olympic sport in 1996 and has won the gold medal four times. However, the Americans were eliminated in the quarter-finals against Sweden in Brazil four years ago because the team had left the tournament for the earliest time.

Mexico made the field for the 2004 Olympics, but hasn’t been back since.

It was the 100th appearance of defender Crystal Dunn on the US national team.

It is not Monday night, but we are happy to accept it 🌹

Incredible hit from @roselavelle. pic.twitter.com/fDmBrhqhKj

– US Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 8, 2020

We have @mPinoe with this impeccable corner, and @sammymewy is just finding the perfect place.

Aren’t you entertained? What a team. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PW22LGxHP5

– US Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 8, 2020

Samantha Mewis ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KARSaOuJwX

– US Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 8, 2020

EVERY DESTINATION TODAY WAS INCREDIBLE.

CHRISTIANS PRESS HERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wwfYpNmymX

– US Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 8, 2020

advertisement