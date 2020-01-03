advertisement

The US will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East following the air strike that killed the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, a US defense official told CNN.

The extra troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. CNN previously reported that these forces were placed to prepare for deployment orders and would be sent to the region if the situation deserved it.

After the unrest at the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week, the US deployed 750 troops from the same unit and said additional deployment was possible.

The new stake includes the rest of the brigade, usually around 3,000 soldiers.

In a dramatic escalation amid tensions between the two countries, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that the US killed Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport in commissioned by President Donald Trump.

Intelligence showed Soleimani was in Baghdad after Tuesday’s embassy attack to plan future hits on US targets with Iranian proxy troops, a senior government official told CNN. State Secretary Mike Pompeo told CNN on Friday that the strike was being carried out to disrupt a “threatening” attack in the region.

The commitment comes in the midst of threats by the Iranian government of a “hard revenge” for killing Soleimani.

This story breaks and is being updated.

