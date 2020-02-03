advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban on Monday for “demonstrable evidence” that they can and will reduce violence before signing an agreement that would lead to peace talks in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

At a press conference in neighboring Uzbekistan, Pompeo said that a deal was obvious, but it had already been made and failed because the Taliban was unable to show seriousness. He said more work needs to be done to start the peace talks.

“We are working on a plan for peace and reconciliation, putting the commas in the right place and getting the sentences in order,” he said. “We were on the verge of reaching an agreement: a piece of paper that we carried out together and the Taliban was unable to demonstrate their will or ability, or both, to reduce violence.”

“What we are now asking for is demonstrable evidence of their will and ability to reduce violence and combat the threat. So the inter-Afghan talks will have a less violent context,” he said. “We are confident that we can achieve this, but we are not there yet and the work will definitely remain.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Uzbek Secretary of State Abdulaziz Kamilov meet on February 3, 2020 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (AP Photo)

Pompeo’s comments came just two days after US peace ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that talks with the Taliban “had made no significant progress”. However, Khalilzad said he hoped to reach agreement on reducing hostilities with them without offering a time frame.

Khalilzad had been to Pakistan last week to gather support for an agreement with the Taliban to reduce their attacks. This was the first step towards a peace agreement to end the 18-year war in neighboring Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump visited Afghanistan for the first time in November 2019, notifying troops at Bagram Airfield that the United States had restarted peace talks with the Taliban.

“We will stay until we have a deal or a total win and they want to make a very bad deal,” said the president. “The Taliban want to make a deal – we’ll see if they make a deal. If they do, and if they don’t, they don’t. It’s good.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Envoy for Peace in Afghanistan, speaks at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 18, 2018, with local reporters. (U.S. Embassy / Handout via Reuters)

Trump said the Taliban only wanted to resume peace talks because American troops are doing “a great job” in the country.

Negotiations were suspended for about three months after a terrorist attack.

In the country, Trump met with Ghani. After the meeting, Ghani wrote: “Both sides underlined that the Taliban must accept a ceasefire if they are genuinely committed to a peace agreement. We also stressed that terrorist shelters outside of Afghanistan must be dismantled for peace to continue. “

The Taliban said one day after the visit that they were ready to resume the peace talks.

“Our attitude is still the same. If peace talks begin, they will continue from the stage they left off, ”Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.

About a month later, the Taliban reportedly agreed to a temporary ceasefire. But the group denied the reports and said it had “no ceasefire plans” at the time.

The wreckage of a plane is seen after a crash in the Deh Yak district in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, on January 27, 2020. (Reuters)

The Taliban said earlier this month that they had offered Khalilzad, the US negotiator, a 10-day ceasefire window to sign a peace agreement that would be followed by intra-Afghan negotiations.

A U.S. military plane crashed in Afghanistan last week, but US officials denied claims that the Taliban shot it down. The group and the Afghan armed forces have clashed repeatedly in the past few weeks, killing dozens.

Pompeo met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Monday. According to a statement by the State Department, he thanked President Mirziyoyev “for his leadership in building a closer strategic partnership between the United States and Uzbekistan and for promoting a negotiated political agreement in Afghanistan.”

Jack Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

