US television broadcaster Starz is reportedly “in talks” for a second season of Dublin Murders.

Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, told Deadline that the first season of the crime game that started late last year had done well for her.

“The audience grew from the beginning to the end of the series, which is always a good indicator of success for us,” he said. “We are currently in talks about other seasons.”

He added that “there are still a few books” that they looked at.

“We are trying to find out what it looks like now. Hopefully we will continue to have good discussions,” he said.

The first season of Dublin Murders focused on the first two books by Tana French, The Likeness and In The Woods. Sarah Phelps wrote the series.

Killian Scott and Sarah Greene, who play lead detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox, previously admitted that they were “broken” and “exhausted” in season one.

And as much as they enjoyed being part of the series, so much did it keep them from doing so.

“You get on the stage where you’re exhausted,” Scott said to The Herald.

“Although it’s not the worst place for an actor because they turn off their critical brains and just do it.”

Greene added: “I was completely satisfied with the work, but in the end I was pretty tired. I took two months off.”

