AIN AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq (AP) – US troops have been informed of an imminent missile barrage hours before their air base in Iraq is struck by Iran, US military officials said Monday. a few days after the attack that marked a major escalation between the long-standing enemies.

At 11:00 p.m. on January 7, American Lieutenant-Colonel Antoinette Chase ordered American troops at Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq to lock down. The military movements froze as his team, responsible for emergency response at the base, sent alerts on the threat. At 11:30 p.m., she gave orders to take refuge in bunkers.

The first strike landed shortly after 1:35 a.m. on January 8, and the barrage continued for almost two hours. In the middle of the attack, Chase learned that the missiles were launched from Iran.

No US soldier was killed or injured, the United States said, although several soldiers were treated for concussions following the explosion and are being assessed, said Col. Myles Caggins, spokesperson for the base of the American coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

“The reason we pushed it at 11:30 p.m. was that at the time there was every indication that something was going to happen,” she told reporters who visited the base. “The worst case – we were told it would probably be a missile attack. So we were informed.”

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the strike of American drones near Baghdad airport which killed Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

An Associated Press team visiting the Ain al-Asad base saw large craters and damaged military trailers. The forklifts lifted rubble and loaded it onto trucks an area the size of a football stadium. US soldiers inspected portable accommodation destroyed in the attack.

The sprawling complex in western Anbar province is about 180 kilometers (110 miles) west of Baghdad and is shared with the Iraqi army. It is home to approximately 1,500 members of the U.S. military and the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group.

The Iranian attack – the most direct attack on America since the US Embassy took over Tehran in 1979 – has raised fears of a wider conflict, although the two sides have since said they would not seek further reprisals, at least in the short term.

“There were more than 10 large missiles fired and the impact struck several areas along the airfield,” said Caggins. At least 15 to 30 minutes have passed between successive strikes, said Chase.

The attack destroyed facilities housing dozens of soldiers and a missile struck near an airstrip where six drones were parked but did not cause any damage, he said.

The base was informed that the missiles were on the way, thanks to early warning systems, Caggins said, and the troops were removed from danger. He described the soldiers who experienced the attack as “warriors”.

Due to the long intervals between the roadblocks, a few curious soldiers inspected the damage.

“After the first boom, I was confused so I pulled my head out to see what it was like,” said captain Jeffrey Hansen, 30, of North Carolina. “The second boom blew a lot of debris on my face.”

Ain al-Asad airbase was used for the first time by American forces after the 2003 American invasion which overthrew the dictator Saddam Hussein. The base facilities were divided with Iraqi forces when US troops returned in 2014, leading a multinational coalition to defeat IS militants.

President Donald Trump visited the air base in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence also visited.

On Monday, most of the soldiers bypassed the base without a bulletproof vest, amid large tents and signboards written mainly in English. The base was surrounded by large concrete barriers blackened by the bombardment.

Chase said the troops had completed an exercise the week before the attack and that they had received warnings earlier that day that prompted them to move troops around the base.

“I had no victims and everyone is alive to tell the story. So, as far as I am concerned, I could not be happier and I could not be more proud of the actions that the soldiers and coalition forces took that night, “she added.

