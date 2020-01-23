advertisement

MIAMI / LA PAZ – The United States intends to send an ambassador to Bolivia to help restore a “normal relationship” between the two countries, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in a video statement posted online Thursday.

The move, which would mark the return of a US ambassador to La Paz for the first time in more than a decade, underscores the rapidly improving relations since the current interim government took over after the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.

The United States has had a lower-ranking diplomat in South America since Morales ordered the last ambassador Philip Goldberg to step down in 2008, blaming him for opposition protests against his rule.

advertisement

Morales withdrew under pressure in November after a controversial election sparked widespread protests and led to allies and security forces withdrawing their support. Morales claims he was ousted in a coup, orchestrated by the United States.

Hale said in the video statement posted on the US embassy’s website that he welcomed the new opportunity to “strengthen our relations and mutual understanding”.

“As a next step, the United States will again send an ambassador to La Paz to continue these conversations and restore a normal relationship between our people,” he said.

Bolivian Conservative President Jeanine Anez has tried to draw a line under the foreign policy of the Morales administration, moving away from longtime allies like Venezuela and Cuba and rebuilding ties with the United States.

Now the country is heading for a new election in May, with Morales’ socialist party seeking to run without him for the first time in 14 years against a number of opposition candidates.

“This is a critical time for Bolivia and the Bolivian people as you work towards free and fair elections on May 3rd,” Hale said. “This is an opportunity to build a foundation for a sustainable, secure, prosperous and democratic Bolivia.”

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Miami and Monica Machicao in La Paz; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

advertisement