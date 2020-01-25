advertisement

The United States is arranging a charter flight Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The aircraft, with about 230 people, will carry diplomas from the US consulate, as well as US citizens and their families, the Gazette reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

Washington was given approval for the operation by China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing said that on Thursday, the State Department had ordered the removal of family members and all US government employees at his Wuhan consulate, but declined to comment on the report that other US citizens would be evacuated from the city.

The decision to move US consulate staff and families was due to the coronavirus outbreak “and logistical disruptions stemming from limited transportation and congested hospitals in the city of Wuhan,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Tony Munroe in Beijing Editing by Frances Kerry)

