advertisement

U.S. Health officials will ban the tastiest electronic cigarette with underage teens, but with major exceptions benefiting vaping manufacturers, retailers and adults using nicotine-releasing devices.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it will ban fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based electronic cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored electronic cigarettes will be allowed to stay on the market.

advertisement

Fragrance bans will also completely exclude large tank-based evaporators, which are mainly sold in steam stores catering to adult smokers.

Together, the two exemptions represent a significant departure from President Donald Trump’s original plan announced four months ago that would ban all vaporized fragrances – including menthol – from all types of e-cigarettes. The new policy will save a significant portion of the multibillion-dollar vaping market. And the changes are likely to satisfy both the largest electronic cigarette maker, Juul Labs, and the thousands of vape shop owners selling tank-based systems that allow users to mix personalized fragrances.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that typically heat a nicotine-flavored solution in an inhaled aerosol. They are grown in adults as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, but there is limited evidence of their ability to help smokers quit.

The Food and Drug Administration has struggled for years to find the right approach to regulating vaping. Under current law, all electronic cigarettes are supposed to pass an FDA review starting in May. Only those who can show a benefit to US public health will be allowed to stay on the market.

“We need to protect our families,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, ahead of the announcement. “At the same time, it’s a great industry. We want to protect the industry.”

The fragrance ban applies to electronic cigarettes that use nicotine-filled cartridges sold mainly at gas stations and convenience stores. Juul is the biggest player in that market, but he previously withdrew all his flavors except menthol and tobacco after coming under strong political control. Many smaller producers continue to sell sweet, fruity flavors such as “grape slushie”, “strawberry cotton candy” and “sea salt blueberry”.

Fragrance restrictions will not affect the larger specialized equipment sold in the steam stores, which usually do not accept customers under 21 years of age. These tank-based systems allow users to fill the device with their flavor of choice. Sales of these devices represent about 40% of the U.S. vaping business, with sales in about 15,000 to 19,000 stores.

READ MORE: The first steam related illness reported in Alberta

However, the new policy represents the federal government’s biggest step to combat a rise in adolescence fueled by officials fearing it is linking a generation of young people to nicotine. In the latest government survey, more than 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes last month, despite federal law banning the sale of those under 18. Trump last month Trump signed a law that increases the minimum age to buy all tobacco vaping products from 18 to 21 nationwide.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement