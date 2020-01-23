advertisement

A U.S. teenager reportedly stabbed his mother and 13-year-old twin brothers this week – and then went to school as if nothing had happened, according to disturbing new reports.

16-year-old Landon Durham is charged with murder in connection with the death of his mother, Holli Christina Durham, 36, and brothers Branson and Baron Durham at their Alabama home.

It is automatically billed as an adult, reports the New York Post.

media_cameraLandon Durham (center) is charged with the death of his mother Holli and brothers Branson and Baron. It is not confirmed whether the man in the photo is a relative. Image: Facebook

Police believe the three were killed early on Tuesday and their bodies were discovered later in the day. Landon went to school at Munford High School after the murders, Talladega’s district attorney Steve Giddens said at a press conference.

An investigator discovered Landon Durham heading toward Etowah County on Wednesday at 7.40 a.m.

Landon was arrested in a store without incident.

Mr. Giddens did not comment on a possible motive.

media_cameraLandon Durham is calculated as an adult. Image: Suppliedmedia_cameraLandon Durham with his mother Holli. Image: Facebook

“This is the kind of crime you see on TV, in the media, or on the Internet that happens elsewhere,” said Giddens.

“Having it here really hits home. Munford, like all of the counties in this county, is fairly closely linked, and I know they hurt and so do we. “

“It is difficult to believe that something like this can happen,” added the prosecutor.

Dr. Suzanne Lacey, superintendent of the local school district of Talladega County, described the triple murder as “tragedy”.

media_cameraLandon Durham with his brothers Branson and Baron. Image: Facebook

“As in any small town, tragedy affects the entire community, including the school community,” said Dr. Lacey in a statement from AL.com.

“Our focus is on supporting the school family in this difficult time. We have additional advisors to help and listen to our students and staff in Munford. “

media_cameraHolli, Branson and Baron Durham were found dead in their home in Alabama. Image: Facebook

This story was originally published in the New York Post and reprinted with permission.

Originally published as a ‘murdered family’, then went to school

