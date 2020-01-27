advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld one of President Donald Trump’s stricter immigration policies, allowing his administration to enforce a rule denying permanent legal residence for certain immigrants deemed likely to seek future government assistance.

The judges, by a 5-4 vote, approved the administration’s request to remove the lower court’s order that had blocked the so-called public prosecution policy, which has been criticized by immigrant rights advocates as a “wealth test”. which would disproportionately hold non-white immigrants.

Five conservative court judges, including court chairman John Roberts, held that day. The four liberal court judges said they would reject the administration’s request to place the pending order. The action was even announced as Roberts sat as the presiding officer in Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

advertisement

Lawsuits aimed at blocking politics were filed against the administration by the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont, as well as by New York City and several nonprofits.

In imposing an order blocking enforcement, US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan on October 11 called the policy “rebuked against the American dream” and an “exclusion policy in search of an excuse.”

The administration had asked the high court to let the rule take effect even before the New York-based U.S. District Court of Appeals rules 2 on Trump’s appeal of Daniels’ order against the rule . The 2nd Circuit is looking into the matter on an expedited basis, with legal documents due to be filed by Feb. 14 and arguments to be held soon thereafter.

The action of the Supreme Court administration may apply the rule statewide, except in Illinois, where a lower court ruling preventing its application in that state remains in place.

CARE ALL

The point is which immigrants will receive permanent legal residency, known as a “green postcard”. Under Trump’s policy, immigration officials would consider factors such as age, educational level, and English ability to decide whether an immigrant is likely to become a “public burden” that would receive government benefits such as a government-funded program. Medicaid health insurance for the poor.

The administration has said the new rule is needed to better ensure that immigrants will be self-sufficient. Critics have said the rule will disproportionately ban low-income people from developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia from permanent residence.

Trump has made his tough immigration stance a hallmark of his presidency and his re-election campaign in 2020.

U.S. immigration law has long required officials to exclude a person who is likely to become a “public accuser” from permanent residence. But US guidelines in the country for the past two decades had said that immigrants would likely become largely dependent solely on direct cash assistance or long-term institutionalization, in a nursing home for example, at government expense would be banned under ” public upload “.

The new rule expands the “public payload” bar for anyone deemed to receive a wider range of public benefits for more than a 12-month aggregate over any 36-month period, including health care, housing and social assistance. food.

The vast majority of people applying for permanent residency are not eligible for public benefits, but a 2019 Urban Institute study found that the rule is already banning people from seeking benefits for United States children for fear of harm their future immigration status. Benefits for family members are not considered in order.

Several other lawsuits challenging the rule are pending across the country. Two other federal appeals courts overturned statewide orders ordered by lower courts that blocked the rule, while a third appeals court allowed the order to cover Illinois. (Reporting by Kristina Cooke, Lawrence Hurley, Jonathan Stempel, and Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

advertisement