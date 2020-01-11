advertisement

A student at a university in San Diego was among the dead from the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which Iranian officials announced on Saturday that they had been accidentally shot down by the Iranian military.

Sara Saadat, a student from Alliant International University, was on her way back to San Diego when the Boeing 737 crashed after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, school officials said in a statement.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alliant student Sara Saadat,” said Alliant, a private university specializing in psychology, education, economics, and law, in a statement.

“It looks like Sara was visiting a family in Iran and was headed back to San Diego to start our spring 2020 semester in our PsyD in Clinical Psychology program,” the statement said.

“The Alliant community is still processing the news and many of us are still in shock, but overall it’s sadness and compassion for (Saadat’s) family and friends,” Amber Eckert, vice president of student affairs, told ABC Station KGTE in San Diego.

“(Saadat) was a student in our doctoral program in clinical psychology,” said Eckert. “It’s a cohort-based program that means (Saadat) stays with the same group of students. Very close group of students who build lifelong friendships.”

Saadat traveled with her mother OB-GYN Dr. according to the Associated Press Shekoufeh Choupannejad and her sister Saba on Flight 752. The three were among the estimated 57 Iranian-Canadian passengers, including many Western Canada professionals and academics.

The Saadat sisters were among the ten passengers who belonged to the close-knit community at the West Canadian University of Alberta. Sara Saadat was a graduate of the University of Alberta, and her sister Saba studied medicine there.

Other passengers at the University of Alberta included Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, a married couple who taught engineering, and their two daughters Daria (14) and Dorina (9), and computer science graduates Arash Pourzarabi (26) and Pouneh Gourji ( 25) who traveled to Iran for their wedding, according to the BBC. Also on board were the current students from the University of Alberta, Elnaz Nabiyi, Nasim Rahmanifar and Amir Saeedinia and the 2017 graduate, Mohammad Mahdi Elyasi.

“We continue to focus on closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and relatives of the victims,” ​​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement after Iran announced that the jetliner had been shot down by Iranian forces. “This is a national tragedy and all Canadians mourn together.”

Flight 752 was flying to Kiev, Ukraine when it departed Tehran at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash occurred about three hours after Iran fired multiple missiles into Iraq and targeted U.S. military locations in retaliation for the American drone attack that killed one of its top generals, Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Iranian officials said that after the retaliation, the Iranian defense received “observations of aerial targets (moving towards the country’s strategic centers)” 752 was believed to be an “enemy flight” after striking ” sensitive military center “of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“In such circumstances, the plane was accidentally hit by human error,” the statement said.

All 176 on board died in the crash.

