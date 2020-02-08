advertisement

The United States and the Somali government have agreed on two air strikes against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda subsidiary, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

The airstrikes were directed against terrorists and a site near Jilib on February 6. The first reviews published on February 8 showed that an al-Shabaab facility was severely degraded and two al-Shabaab terrorists were wounded.

“Airstrikes are one way to prevent al-Shabaab from building a safe haven to plan deadly attacks on the US homeland and East African partners,” said the U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy chief of operations for the U.S. Africa Command, in a statement.

“We currently believe that no civilians were injured or killed in the air strikes,” said the US command for Africa.

The United States began increasing its engagement in Somalia last year and carried out 72 air or drone strikes against al-Shabaab, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization. This corresponds to an increase of 24 percent compared to 2018 and an increase of almost 200 percent compared to 2016.

Al-Shabaab attacked the Kenyan Armed Forces military base in Manda Bay, Kenya on January 5, killing an American soldier and two US contractors. Kenyan and US forces fought back, killed four Al-Shabaab terrorists and killed several dozen other militants.

“The attack on Manda Bay shows that al-Shabaab remains a dangerous and capable enemy,” US Army commander General Stephen Townsend said in a post-attack statement. “They are a threat to the people of East Africa and the United States’ national interests there, and their goal is to eventually attack the US homeland. It is important that we continue to persecute Al-Shabaab and prevent its vision from becoming a reality. “

Kenyan police officers check vehicles after an ambush by armed men in Lamu, Kenya, on January 2, 2020. (Stringer / AFP / Getty Images)

The United States, in coordination with the Somali government, launched an airstrike against al-Shabaab in Qunyo-Barrow on January 16, the first strike since December 31. Two terrorists were killed in the strike.

Another strike was carried out near Bangeeni three days later, killing three militants. Another strike near Jilib on January 27 killed a terrorist, according to the U.S. command for Africa.

Another strike against al-Shabaab in the same area took place on February 2, killing a terrorist. And, in coordination with the Somali government, a United States strike in the Beer Xaani area killed a terrorist on February 4.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Depression, commanding operations chief, said earlier this month that “eliminating just one terrorist would make the region and the US safer.”

According to the command, no civilians were injured or killed in the strikes, and they abide by the principles of the Civil Protection Act related to armed conflict.

Some locals said some civilians were injured or killed in the recent strike. Mohamed Osman Abdi, a Somali journalist, said a strike in Jilib killed his brother-in-law’s daughter and injured others.

According to a 2019 Amnesty International report, 14 civilians were killed and eight others injured in U.S. strikes in Somalia. The U.S. military announced in April 2019 that a woman and child were killed in a drone attack in Somalia in April 2018 after initially unsubstantiated Amnesty’s claims.

The strikes came about when the Somali armed forces were to take the lead in security in 2020. The United Nations mission to Somalia for the African Union is currently leading the security forces after a mandate extended its deployment but reduced its staff by 1,000 people last year.



