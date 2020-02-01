advertisement

The United States recently held a strike against Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemen-based terrorist group that has repeatedly expressed interest in attacks against the United States, a US official told CNN Friday.

The New York Times reported that three current or former American officials expressed confidence that Rimi had been killed in a January airstrike in Yemen.

advertisement

When asked about the report, the Pentagon would not explain the situation further.

“While we are aware of reports of AQAP chief Qassim al-Rimi’s death, the Department of Defense has nothing to offer on the matter,” a US defense official told CNN.

The U.S. government had offered a reward of up to $ 10 million for information about him as part of its Rewards for Justice program.

Officials continue to assess whether Rimi was killed on strike by monitoring social media and messaging apps, among other things, to chat about his possible death.

The CIA declined to comment on the report.

Many observers have identified AQAP as the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, branch of Al Qaeda since its inception in 2009.

Three different images of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), military chief in Yemen Qassim al-Rimi, on October 11, 2010. (AFP via Getty Images)

Rimi was reportedly the leader after a 2015 drone attack that killed Nasir al-Wuhayshi.

He released an audio message that mocked President Donald Trump a few days after a U.S. Special Forces raid on an al-Qaeda site in Yemen in 2017, leading to the first U.S. military death during the Trump administration.

In an eleven-minute recording, the AQAP leader condemned the raid and said, “The new fool of the White House has had a painful slap in the face.”

US officials said valuable information was obtained in the raid.

Last April, the U.S. military carried out a series of six air strikes against its Al Qaeda subsidiary in Yemen.

They were the first U.S. airstrikes in Yemen since January 1, 2019, when the United States launched two strikes, including one involving Jamal al-Badawi, an al-Qaida activist, in connection with the annual attack on the USS Cole 2000, was killed.

Jamal al-Badawi, a suspect of the USS Cole bombing in Aden’s Yemeni port in 2000, announced his sentence to 15 years in prison in the final appeal on February 26, 2005 (Khaled Fazaa / AFP / Getty Images)

The United States has attempted to prevent Al Qaeda from exploiting the chaos of the Yemen civil war to create a safe haven, but the number of US military strikes has decreased significantly in recent years.

“In coordination with the government of Yemen, the U.S. Armed Forces continue to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations against AQAP and ISIS-Y to disrupt and destroy efforts to militant networks and leverage in the region,” said Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command said in a statement at the time.

The United States has not released details of victims of these strikes.

The U.S. military carried out 131 airstrikes in Yemen in 2017 and 36 strikes in 2018, almost all of which targeted Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

The CIA also carried out at least one strike in Yemen, and U.S. officials informed CNN in August 2018 that a 2017 CIA drone attack killed Ibrahim al-Asiri, a high-ranking al-Qaida bomb maker behind the “underwear bomb” – Attempt to detonate a flight across the Detroit sky on Christmas Day in 2009.

US efforts to combat al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula differ from US efforts to support the coalition struggles led by Saudi Arabia in the Yemen civil war.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

advertisement