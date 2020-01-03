advertisement

WASHINGTON – A US attack killed Iranian Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

“In the President’s direction, the US military has taken a decisive defense action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said.

“The strike was aimed at thwarting future plans of Iranian attack,” she said, adding that the United States would continue to take the necessary actions to protect Americans and interests around the world.

advertisement

The Pentagon statement said Soleimani had “orchestrated” attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months and approved “attacks” on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Soleimani had been killed in a plane attack in Baghdad.

A US official said Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also believed to have been killed in the strike, though he was not the main target.

The official said he was aware of the possibility of an Iranian response and US military officials were ready to defend themselves. The official did not rule out additional troops or US military assets going to the region.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Eric Beech and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

advertisement