WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD – The US military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against militant group Kataib Hezbollah in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials said Sunday.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 injured after three US air strikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, sources said, adding that one of the strikes targeted militia group headquarters near the western Qaim district on the Syrian border.

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The sites included weapons storage facilities and command and control sites the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces, he said.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attacks were carried out by F-15 fighter jets.

The United States had accused Kataib Hezbollah of carrying out an attack involving more than 30 missiles on Friday that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four members of the US service and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the city. oil-rich in Kirk.

“In response to repeated attacks by Kata’ib Hizbollah on Iraqi bases that are relying on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have carried out precision defensive attacks … that will degrade KH’s ability to carry out future attacks against OIR coalition forces, “Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on Iraqi bases and warned Iran that any attack by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would “respond with a decisive response. Sh.BA “.

Tensions have risen between Tehran and Washington since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal in 2015 with six powers and imposed sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy.

Two U.S. officials said senior national security executives, including US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chief of General Staff Chief Mark Milley, were expected to brief Trump in Florida on the strikes. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington, Ahmed Rasheed in Iraq and Steve Holland in Palm Beach, Fla. Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown and Diane Craft)

