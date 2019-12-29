advertisement

WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD – The US military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against militant group Kataib Hezbollah in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials said Sunday.

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The sites included weapons storage facilities and command and control sites the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces, he said.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attacks were carried out by F-15 fighter jets.

The United States had accused Kataib Hezbollah of carrying out an attack involving more than 30 missiles on Friday that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four members of the US service and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the city. oil-rich in Kirk.

“In response to repeated attacks by Kata’ib Hizbollah on Iraqi bases that are relying on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have carried out precision defensive attacks … that will degrade KH’s ability to carry out future attacks against OIR coalition forces, “Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

In Iraq, four militia fighters were killed and 30 were injured after three air strikes on the country Sunday, an Iraqi military statement said. The dead included several Iraqi militia fighters killed in an airstrike at their headquarters near the western Qaim district on the Syrian border, military sources and militia commanders told Reuters.

The strike is likely to be carried out by drones and targeted Kataib Hezbollah, sources said.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on Iraqi bases and warned Iran that any attack by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would “respond with a decisive response. Sh.BA “.

Tensions have risen between Tehran and Washington since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal in 2015 with six powers and imposed sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ahmed Rasheed in Iraq Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Tom Brown)

