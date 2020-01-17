advertisement

(John Davison / Reuters) U.S. soldiers stand where an Iranian missile was fired at Ain al-Asad Air Force Base, Iraq’s Anbar province on January 13, 2020.

(AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan) U.S. soldiers clear debris from an Iranian bomb attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Iranian missiles in retaliation for the U.S. drone attack on the Iranian commander general Qassem Soleimani, whose murder raised fears of yet another war in the Middle East.





IRAQ (ABC News) – US officials confirmed late Thursday that some American troops had been injured in the Iranian missile attacks on American soldiers in Iraq, despite previous claims that no one had been injured.

Eleven service members have been flown out of Iraq in the last 24 to 36 hours, an official told ABC News. Eight were brought to Landstuhl, three more to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some of the victims of the Iranian attack on Ain al-Asad’s base last week have recently been evacuated from Iraq.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on Al Asad Air Base on January 8, some were treated for concussion symptoms of the explosion and are still being investigated,” said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, a press release. “As a standard procedure, all employees in the vicinity of an explosion are examined for traumatic brain injuries and, if deemed appropriate, given a higher level of care.”

Due to HIPPA laws, a US official was unable to provide many details about the injuries. Only the TBI symptoms of the service members had worsened so much that an evacuation from Iraq would be justified.

“If it is deemed fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening,” Urban said. “The health and well-being of our employees is a top priority and we will not be talking about a person’s medical status.”

After the attack, which was carried out in retaliation for the US drone attack that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, President Donald Trump said nobody was injured.

“I am pleased to inform you that the American people should be extremely grateful and happy,” he said in a live speech to the nation on January 8. “No Americans were injured in the attack by the Iranian regime last night.”

