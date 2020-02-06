advertisement

The almost two-year trade war between the United States and China could have been an unwanted benefit for American shoe manufacturers: they appear to be less susceptible to major shipping delays caused by global concerns about the rapidly spreading corona virus.

Leaders in the footwear industry, who attended the FFANY trade show in New York this week, said the virus affects their travel plans to visit Chinese factories, but has been looking for alternative manufacturing countries from the start of the back and forth trade threats between the two powerful nations.

Philippe Meynard, CEO of Earth Shoes, said the company moved production to other countries last year, with less than half of its sourcing in China. The executive said Earth Shoes has expanded its production in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Portugal and Brazil.

“We have small production volumes in different areas and move when we feel comfortable,” he said, adding that the company is also stepping up its product development in its own offices in Waltham, Mass.

Similarly, Bob Goldman, founder and CEO of Chinese Laundry, said that a significant portion of its 42 gold line is made in Brazil. “We started down there because tariffs had deteriorated, but since then we haven’t expanded production because of the corona virus, but because we got the same prices in Brazil as in China.”

Although shoe production has shifted around the world, there is still cause for concern that deliveries from China could lead to major disruptions in the later quarters of 2020.

A number of consumer brands with stores in China have closed their doors, companies have cut back on activities in the country, and luxury labels have lowered forecasts due to fear of the spread of the disease.

In addition, many factories in China will be shut down for the next two to three weeks, which brings with it some uncertainties.

“We know that there will be delays in the delivery of suppliers [factories] from China, we are unsure of how the delays are now,” said Meynard.

At Pajar in Montreal, global brand director Greg Nicoghosian said that factory closings could delay delays in goods planned for the third quarter, as typical production cycles typically take 60 to 90 days.

“The third quarter will put tremendous pressure on inventories,” he said.

– With contributions from Barbara Schneider-Levy

