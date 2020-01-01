advertisement

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that Iran will “pay a very high price” after a crowd of angry Iraqis protested America’s recent airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia that had besieged the US embassy in Baghdad.

According to the president, more troops will be brought to the site along with the “deadliest military equipment in the world”.

Mr Trump said Iran would be “fully responsible” for the attack, although it is unclear whether this means military retaliation.

“You will pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year! The President tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), December 31, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper later announced that “in response to recent events” in Iraq and under the direction of Mr. Trump, he had approved the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion of approximately 750 soldiers in the Middle East.

In addition, 4,000 soldiers from the Air Force’s 82nd Standby Brigade were notified of upcoming deployment over the next 96 hours, Defense officials told Fox News.

Mr. Esper said additional soldiers are ready to be deployed in the next few days.

“This deployment is a reasonable and precautionary measure that is being taken to respond to the growing threat to US personnel and facilities that we have seen today in Baghdad,” Esper said in a written statement.

The embassy site was breached after Sunday’s American air strikes that killed 25 fighters of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, the Katai’b Hezbollah.

The mob who sang “Down, Down USA!” Stormed through a main gate and asked the US guards to shoot back tear gas in response.

Trump’s government officials and US politicians have put pressure on the Iraqi government to bring American personnel to safety in the country after the startling attack on the embassy in Baghdad raised renewed concerns about Iran’s influence.

media_cameraA member of the Iraqi military network Hashed al-Shaabi waves a national flag as he leaves a burning room after breaking the outer wall of the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke through the grounds (U.S. time), smashed a main door and set fire to a reception area as protests raged over weekend US airstrikes that killed members of the Iran-backed militia. President Trump accused Iran of “orchestrating” the attack while defending the airstrikes in response to an attack that killed an American contractor.

A U.S. defense official told Fox News that 100 Marines would be sent to the embassy to enhance security.

An American Apache helicopter gun also flew over the embassy, ​​dropping torches to disperse the crowd. Mr. Esper later confirmed that additional forces were deployed.

media_camera An Iraqi supporter of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network shows the Shiite priest Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani during a rally in front of the US embassy. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

The storming of the terrain posed a major new challenge for Iraqi-American relations as Iran competes for influence.

Iraq has long attempted to balance relations with the two countries, but reports have it that Iraqi security forces have not initially prevented demonstrators from marching into the fortified green zone after a funeral for those killed in the US airstrikes.

A US official later told Fox News that “Iraqi security forces were involved in protecting the embassy” – and Trump made it clear that he expected Iraq to protect US personnel.

“(W) We expect Iraq to use its armed forces to protect the embassy and have communicated this!” Trump said in his tweet accusing Iran.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo made separate phone calls to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih on Tuesday, saying that “the United States will protect and defend its people who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq “. State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Iraqi military network members Hashed al-Shaabi have set a door on fire as they attempt to break into the US embassy. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

Mr. Ortagus added that both Iraqi leaders “assured the secretary that they would take their responsibilities seriously and ensure the security of US personnel and property.”

However, when news of the embassy clashes spread, the Iraqi National Security Council instead issued a statement condemning the previous US air strikes.

“The Iraqi government condemns this act and considers it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement said.

“This is a serious violation of the coalition forces, including the U.S. Armed Forces, rules of operation in operations without the approval of the Iraqi government.”

media_cameraIraqi supporters and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network can be seen through thick tear gas. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

The statement goes on to say that the US “is based on its own conclusions and political priorities, not on the priorities valued by the government and the Iraqi people.”

Pompeo defended American actions on social media Tuesday, saying that the US “responded defensively to the Iranian proxy attack that killed an American citizen” and wounded Americans and Iraqis.

Senator Lindsey Graham supported Mr. Trump in a Twitter thread and praised the President for “decisive action” and said he had made the world aware that “there will be no Benghazis on his watch”.

This related to the 2012 attack on the US site in Libya in which four Americans were killed.

The Obama administration has been heavily criticized for both the vulnerability of the message and the contradictory statements regarding the nature of the attack and its causes.

In his Twitter thread, Graham set the struggle and urged Iraq to continue working with the United States. He insisted that this was in their best interest.

media_cameraIraqi security forces guard the entrance to the US embassy in the capital Baghdad. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

“To our Iraqi allies, this is your time to convince the American people that the US-Iraq relationship is important and worth protecting for you,” said Graham.

“Protect our American staff. You will not regret it.”

Both sides of the aisle called on Iraq to cooperate.

The frequent Trump critic Adam Schiff described the storming of the embassy as “deeply disturbing” and called on Iraq to make its contribution.

“The top priority is the safety of our staff. Iraq is obliged to protect them, ”said Schiff.

The situation in Baghdad is still fluid. In the early evening, the demonstrators had set up tents in front of the embassy in which they intended to sit-in.

Dozens of yellow flags of Iranian Shiite militias fluttered over the reception area and, along with graffiti against the United States, were stuck on the concrete wall of the embassy.

A State Department official later said Tuesday that US personnel were “safe” and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy while denying that there had been a “violation”.

The official also confirmed that, despite “false” reports, US Ambassador Matt Tueller was not evacuated but was on a “personal trip” previously planned.

“He returns to the embassy,” said the official.

The official appealed to Iraq to protect the facilities. “The Iran-backed demonstrations at the US Embassy should not be confused with the Iraqi demonstrators who have been on the streets since October to expose the corruption that the Iranian regime has exported to Iraq.”

Mr. Esper said in a statement that the Pentagon and the State Department are working closely together to ensure the security of those at the embassy, ​​and confirmed that they are deploying “additional forces” to assist on-site personnel.

He added: “As in all countries, we rely on the host country’s forces to protect our country’s personnel, and we urge the Iraqi government to meet its international responsibilities. The United States continues to support the Iraqi people and a free, sovereign and prosperous Iraq. “

