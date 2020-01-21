advertisement

The two sides of the aisle prepare for a fight Tuesday as the United States Senate launches only the third impeachment trial in the history of the United States.

The first order of business is that senators vote on the rules of the trial.

According to the proposal of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, each party will have 24 hours a day to make opening statements. This means that senators could sit in 12-hour sessions.

Still within the framework of the proposal, the evidence of the Chamber cannot be admitted without a vote.

Democrats are considering tabling amendments, including those calling for witnesses at trial.

President Trump is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. He speaks at the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland.

It all begins Tuesday afternoon when the Senate examines the resolution organizing the trial, with possible amendments.

