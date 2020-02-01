advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate voted Friday against calling witnesses and gathering new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump’s almost-scheduled release next week.

In a 51-49 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate banned Democrats from hearing testimony from witnesses such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who is thought to have first-hand knowledge of Trump’s efforts to pressure to Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Those actions prompted the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to formally charge Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress in December, making Trump the third president in U.S. history alone.

He denies violations and has accused Democrats of a “coup attempt”.

The Senate approved by party vote a timetable for the rest of the trial that requires a final vote on impeachment charges at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on Wednesday.

The closing arguments will begin at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) Monday, with a four-hour split between the prosecution and the defense. That will give the four Democratic senators that will be the time of their party’s presidential candidate to head to Iowa for the first nomination contest that night.

Between the closing arguments and the final vote, senators will have an opportunity to deliver speeches on the Senate floor, but the trial will not be officially in session. Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at a joint congressional hearing Tuesday night.

The Senate is almost certain it will acquit Trump of the charges, as a two-thirds majority of the Senate is required to remove Trump, and none of the 53 House Republicans have indicated they will vote to convict.

Trump is seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 ballot. Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face him.

In Friday’s vote for witnesses, only two Republicans – Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate, and Susan Collins, who faces a fierce re-election in November in her home state of Maine – broke with their party and voted with the Democrats.

“America will remember this day, unfortunately, where the Senate did not strive for its responsibilities, where the Senate departed from the truth and went along with a shameful judgment,” Senate Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer told reporters.

After the first vote to call witnesses, Schumer offered more changes that required calling witnesses and getting more evidence, but the Senate rejected them all. Romney and Collins were again the only Republicans to support calling Bolton a witness.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the trial should be completed as soon as possible. “The cake has matured and we just have to move as quickly as possible to get it behind us,” he told reporters.

NEW NEW DETAILS

Friday’s vote for witnesses came hours after the New York Times reported new details from a manuscript unpublished book written by Bolton in which the former aide said Trump ran it in May to help in a pressure campaign to get Ukraine to pursue investigations that would benefit politically.

Bolton wrote that Trump told him to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ensure Zelenskiy would meet with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a key player in the campaign, the Times reported.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, called the Times report “categorically untrue”. Bolton’s lawyer and spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

The Times previously reported that Bolton – opposing Trump’s version of events – wrote to the president told him he wanted to raise $ 391m in security aid to Ukraine until Kiev pursues investigations by Democrats, including Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Democrats had said the news illustrated the Senate’s need to put Bolton under oath.

But Republicans said they had heard enough. Some said they do not think Trump did anything wrong, while Senators Lamar Alexander and Rob Portman said his actions were wrong but did not constitute unwise behavior. Senator Marco Rubio said the impeachment would be very divisive for the country, even if a president was involved in clearly unfathomable activity.

Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican who Democrats had hoped would vote with them to extend the trial, said the case against Trump had been rushed and flawed. She told reporters she was “outraged by all sides” and the prospect of a connecting vote for witnesses weighed heavily on her decision.

After the Senate was fired Friday, she said she knows how to vote on the allegations but she will not reveal them yet.

“Shall I share it with you tonight? I’ve had so many dramas today, I’ll just be cold. How is it? Was that right?” Murkowski told reporters.

