advertisement

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon during the Senate’s recall trial against President Trump.

It comes after lawmakers held a marathon session on Tuesday to try to define the rules of the trial.

The Senate finally adopted the rules just before 2 am Wednesday, after 1 pm of heated debate.

advertisement

During the session, Republicans defeated a series of amendments by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. Overall, he proposed 11 amendments to subpoena White House documents and witnesses.

But the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made some changes to the resolution of the trial. He agreed to give the directors of the House recall and President Trump’s legal team 24 hours a day for their opening arguments. He had originally offered 24 hours a day for two days.

He also made changes to the section of the resolution that would not have admitted the testimony of the House without a vote. Now, evidence will be automatically admitted, unless there is a motion from the President’s team to throw it away.

The Northern Michigan News Manager will continue to provide you with full coverage of the impeachment process, both on air and online.

We will also offer a live broadcast of the debates online.

advertisement