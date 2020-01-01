advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators stormed the US embassy.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the perimeter of the US embassy and threw stones at two days of protest. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington deployed additional troops and threatened retaliation against Tehran.

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus “due to the Secretary’s need to be in Washington, DC, to continue monitoring the situation in Iraq and ensuring the safety and security of Americans in the East. Middle, ”State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

On Tuesday night Pompeo had told Fox News that the trip to Ukraine was still ongoing.

Pompeo was set to reaffirm US support for Ukraine in the highest-level U.S. visit since President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of relations with Ukraine. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

