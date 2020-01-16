advertisement

GUATEMALA CITY – The United States will pump $ 1 billion into Guatemala’s private sector to stimulate investment and job creation, the head of a U.S. government agency said on Wednesday.

The announcement came when the new president of the Central American country, Alejandro Giammattei, met with US officials this week to discuss how to attract investment to stimulate economic growth and curb factors that are pushing migrants to the United States.

“We are funding a billion dollars, which should be about $ 4 billion,” Adam Boehler, general manager of the United States’ International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) told Reuters after he signed a letter of intent.

“The United States and Guatemala are working together to build a more prosperous, stable, and secure western hemisphere.

“The letter of intent signed today by our two countries, which will create significant economic opportunities and improve the lives of people in Guatemala, is a milestone in our efforts to achieve this shared vision.”

“DFC has committed to partnering with President Giammattei and his government to boost private sector investment in Guatemala to create opportunities and empower communities across the country.”

At $ 4 billion, it related to the projected multiplier effects of private sector financing. The potential scope of the business was previously unknown.

The U.S. embassy in Guatemala said Tuesday that the two sides would sign a letter of intent to stimulate $ 1 billion in private sector investment.

After signing, the US Ambassador to Guatemala, Luis E. Arreaga, said: “Today’s Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to the United States’ commitment to working with Guatemala to strengthen the economy, improve citizen security and one Ensure transparent, responsible governance that supports human rights. It provides an instrument to promote the economy for all Guatemalans, especially those who are most in need. “

As a development bank, the DFC works with private companies to finance certain projects. The funding does not go to the Guatemalan government.

The DFC invests worldwide through debt financing, political risk insurance, equity financing and technical development.

Conservative Giammattei, who inherited a contentious deal with his predecessor, is under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to stop undocumented migrants from Guatemala to the U.S. by reducing the country’s economic opportunities and regional security improved.

Giammattei said on Wednesday that a caravan with hundreds of people from Honduras trying to get to the United States would be stopped at the Mexican border.

“The Mexican government has told us that they won’t let it happen,” Giammattei told reporters, “that they will do everything in their power to prevent it from happening.”

When the caravan approached Guatemala from Honduras, Giammattei said that only members of the caravan with the necessary papers were allowed to enter Guatemala from Honduras.

Hondurans walk down a street while participating in a new migrant caravan to be shipped to the United States on January 15, 2020 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. (Stringer / Reuters)

However, tensions increased as the group of around 300 migrants approached the Guatemalan border near Corinto.

“There is no work here, there is nothing. That is why we are fleeing to the USA,” said a young man who traveled with his wife and two children to Honduran television.

Honduran police spokesman Jair Meza said the Honduran police fired tear gas when the group tried to cross illegally.

A man runs away from tear gas at a customs checkpoint in the Honduran city of Corinto, which borders Guatemala, when a migrant caravan travels from Honduras to the United States on January 15, 2020. Man traveling with other Honduran people in one new caravan of migrants travels to the United States for a warrant at a checkpoint in San Marcos, Honduras, on January 15, 2020. (Stringer / Reuters)

Some reached the Guatemalan side and 15 people were arrested by Guatemalan authorities and sent back to Honduras, Meza said.

The Mexican State Department did not immediately respond to the request for an opinion on what would happen if the caravan reached the border with Mexico.

By Frank Jack Daniel and Gustavo Palencia With additional reports from Epoch Times employees.

