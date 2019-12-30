advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack required him to have two stents implanted in an artery in October, doctors said Monday for the presidential candidate.

Sanders’ campaign issued letters from his chief physician and two heart specialists who all gave the 78-year-old White House hope for a clean bill of health after physical exams, electrocardiogram monitoring and a stress test for running.

“Mr. Sanders is more than capable of pursuing vigorous activities and a profession that requires endurance and the ability to handle severe stress,” said Philip A. Ades, director of cardiac rehabilitation at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) ), where the senator had the stress test on December 11th.

advertisement

Ades said in his letter that Sanders’ exercise ability was average for healthy men otherwise his age without known heart disease.

Sanders was hospitalized after suffering chest pains during a campaign event in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 and temporarily suspended campaign appearances.

He returned to the campaign trail promoting his agenda – which includes expanding government-run healthcare – within weeks, and appeared healthy during televised debates in November and December.

Healing, and endorsements from high-profile progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have seen Sanders’ ballot numbers increase as did US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also campaigning for left-wing proposals as a tax on wealth, has seen its dip support.

Sanders has the support of about 18.9% of voters in the Democratic nomination contest, according to an average of recent opinion polls by Real Clear Politics. Sanders traces former President Joe Biden, who is at 28.3%, and leads both Warren (15.3%) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (8.3%) to the voting average.

Martin M. LeWinter, who was a cardiologist at UVM, said in a letter that while Sanders had suffered modest heart muscle damage and was taking some medication, he was not showing any negative symptoms. “At this point, I see no reason he cannot continue the campaign without restrictions and, if he is elected, I am sure he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the Presidency’s rigidities,” LeWinter wrote. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Additional reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O’Brien)

advertisement