WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to be locked in a tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with only a few days left until the start of voting, some polls showed Sunday.

Sanders led a New Hampshire voter survey with 25% support. His closest competitor was former Vice President Joe Biden, with 16%, according to a poll by CNN cable and the University of New Hampshire.

A separate Iowa voter survey by CBS found Sanders and Biden statistically tied, with 26% and 25%, respectively. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was within striking distance by 22%.

Most of the field of Democratic candidates who oppose challenging Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election have drawn their attention to Iowa, which holds its first contest on February 3. New Hampshire will vote next.

Gaining momentum at the right time has historically been essential in helping a candidate secure the nomination.

Candidates trying to build traction are still facing a time of crisis. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is still trying to break 10% in the polls, opted for the New New Hampshire Union newspaper approval. The largest publication in the state, the historically conservative editorial site previously had the most impact on Republican beginnings.

Nationwide, Biden still seemed to be holding the lead, with a Washington Post-ABC poll Sunday showing Biden and Sanders dropping out of the pack.

The poll showed Biden leading with 32% support, followed by Sanders with 23%. The next closest candidates were US Senator Elizabeth Warren with 12%, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 8%.

The latest round of polls confirms earlier results this month that showed Sanders was gaining momentum.

A much-watched Iowa voter survey in early January also showed the Vermont senator leading his Democratic rivals.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

