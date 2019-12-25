advertisement

US Championship Bianca Andreescu is still dealing with a left knee injury with the Australian Open starting less than four weeks away.

The 19-year-old Canadian said Tuesday that the illness will cause her to pass the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. She suffered a knee injury in the WTA final in October.

“I spoke to my team and really need to do what is best for my knee right now,” the world No. 5 Andreescu in a video. “I have so many amazing memories (in Auckland), so hopefully I can do more in 2021.”

Andreescu began her 2019 season of advancing losing in the Auckland final to Germany’s Julia Goerges. She won three singles titles this year, including her memorable straight set win over Serena Williams in the US Open to claim its first Grand Slam Championship.

Andreescu also won titles in Indian Wells, Calif., And Toronto.

Andreescu has entered the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. It starts January 20 in Melbourne.

