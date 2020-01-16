advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Coaches from the U.S. NCAA Division 1 schools have noted the young athletes who attended the DreamBig Gold Series tennis camp at the Manila Polo Club earlier this month.

Ezequiel Gils from Rice University, Rob Raines from Cornell University and Jesse Frieder from Boston University were amazed by the Philippine tennis scene when they saw the young athletes taking part in the camp, which took place from January 11th to 12th.

Division 1 coaches trained 20 players through extensive, hands-on training that US colleges use in their programs.

Of the 20 participating players, 16-year-old Sebastien Lhuillier impressed the coaches the most, but all other athletes showed great potential.

Lhuillier is the son of the former Olympian Bea Lucero.

“Talent is everywhere. I’ve seen a lot of players who can play at a really high level if they just commit to playing and practicing on the pitch,” Raines said in a press release. “I can’t believe I missed the Philippines in tennis.”

“It’s a place that a lot of coaches miss and I won’t forget when I’m recruited,” added Raines.

Frieder was impressed by how the sports students started the lessons and how well the players were trained.

“The players here are very trainable, which leads me to believe that if they land on one of our teams, we can help them reach for the sky because they are open to learning and improving,” said Frieder ,

“Manila has the facilities and the weather. You can work on having good fitness. This country certainly has the opportunity to have a champion someday, ”said Gils.

