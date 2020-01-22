advertisement

US Central Command announced on Tuesday that additional US troops serving at a base in Iraq that were hit by Iranian missiles earlier this month have been transported to an American medical facility in Germany.

The injured members of the service are separate from the 11 that CENTCOM announced last week that it had been injured in the January 8 strike. That strike was a retaliation for the American strike of January 2 that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

CENTCOM did not immediately give an exact number of how many extra service members were injured during the strike. A Defense official told CNN after the first 11 service members had been evacuated that more wounded troops could be identified.

In a statement announcing the development, Capt. Bill Urban, spokesperson for CENTOM, that the extra service members were relocated “out of an abundance of caution” and that “it is possible that additional injuries may be identified in the future.”

“As medical treatments and evaluations continue in the theater, additional service members have been identified with possible injury,” Urban said. “These service members were transported – out of abundant caution – to Landstuhl, Germany for further evaluations and outpatient treatment required. Given the nature of the injuries already recorded, it is possible that additional injuries will be recorded in the future. “

Last week, CENTOM said 11 people were injured in the strike, eight of whom had been transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and three to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait for “follow-up investigation”.

By announcing these injuries, CENTCOM acknowledged that service members who had been near the explosion were checked for possible injuries and that the injuries became apparent in the days following the attack. The Pentagon had initially said that no servants were injured or killed by the Iranian strikes.

The disclosure of injured US servants – and the latest news about additional injuries – indicates that the impact of the attack was more serious than initially stated.

US officials have offered various reports of what they see as the intentions behind Iran’s attack.

Some government officials initially said they believed Iran had deliberately missed territories populated by Americans. Several government officials told CNN on the night of the attack that Iran could have aimed its missiles at areas populated by Americans, but not intentionally.

Subsequently, General General Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said he believed that the attacks “were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft, and kill personnel.”

And vice president Mike Pence said the government believed the strikes were “meant to kill Americans.”

Iraq received a warning in advance that the strike was imminent and was able to take “necessary precautions,” according to a statement by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi. An American defense official said that Iraq, in turn, had warned the United States, but the Pentagon has disputed that they have received any warning from the Iraqis.

In comments to the nation after the attack, President Donald Trump pointed to a de-escalation of tensions, but seemed to keep all options open by describing US military preparedness.

“Our rockets are big, powerful, precise, deadly and fast,” he said, adding that “the fact that we have this great army and equipment does not mean that we have to use it.”

“We don’t want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent, “he said.

