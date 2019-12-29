advertisement

WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD – The US military has carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against militant group Kataib Hezbollah, the US Pentagon said Sunday, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The sites included weapons storage facilities and command and control sites that the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces.

The United States had accused the group of a rocket attack on Friday that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four members of the US service and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirk.

advertisement

“In response to repeated attacks by Kata’ib Hizbollah on Iraqi bases that are relying on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have carried out precision defensive attacks … that will degrade KH’s ability to carry out future attacks against OIR coalition forces, “Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.

In Iraq, several Iraqi militia fighters were killed Sunday in an airstrike at their headquarters near the western Qaim district on the Syrian border, Reuters military sources and militia commanders told Reuters.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attack by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would “respond with a decisive response. US “. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ahmed Rasheed in Iraq Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Tom Brown)

advertisement