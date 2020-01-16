advertisement

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Defense, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) cannot afford to complain about its peacekeeping efforts, said U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, the U.S.’s first uniformed officer -Militärs.

Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, made his comments during a break in his first meeting of the NATO Military Committee – the Alliance’s highest military council – in Brussels, Belgium, on January 14. The committee meets three times a year to discuss how to defend against threats to global peace and security from all 29 nations of the Alliance.

advertisement

“This alliance is important,” said Milley. “It is important for Europe, it is important for the United States and we should not complain about it.” And things like defense spending and cooperation, as well as interoperability and cross-compliance are important to prevent a great power war and ensure peace and stability. “

The intergovernmental military alliance recently announced that it has temporarily suspended its training operations in Iraq to ensure the security of its personnel, given the tensions in the Middle East after the death of Qassem Soleimani on January 2. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently voted with President Donald Trump that it “could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism” in the Middle East.

Speaking of the recent events in the Middle East, Milley said he saw the support of his colleagues in the meeting for greater NATO involvement in the region. He spoke about the importance of the Military Committee to support ballistic missile defense because “NATO-allied troops are stationed in these various camps (in the Middle East) that are currently looting Iranian ballistic missiles.”

Continue readingPentagon says a dozen missiles have been fired from Iran at Iraqi bases

“The NATO mission in Iraq currently has about 500 members,” said Milley. “It is a non-fighting train that gives advice and helps build (Iraqi) capacity to secure itself.” The United States is still thinking and NATO is still thinking that this is a valid mission and will continue to do so. We have no intention of not continuing this mission. “

In the fight against international terrorism, NATO is currently conducting training missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. At the request of the Iraqi government, NATO stepped up its training and advisory efforts in Iraq after ISIS was largely banned from the country in late 2017.

The NATO Mission to Iraq (NMI) was founded later in October 2018 after a three-year war against IS. NMI is a non-combat “train and advice” and capacity building mission aimed at strengthening Iraqi security forces and Iraqi military training institutions to help Iraqi forces independently prevent the ISIS terrorist group’s return and stabilize the country can contribute. The NMI includes up to several hundred trainers, advisors and support staff from the 29 allied nations as well as non-NATO partners such as Australia, Sweden and Finland.

Milley pointed out that NATO was set up at the end of World War II to prevent another great power war and to maintain peace. However, he noted that Russia appears to want to split and weaken NATO.

“That would be to your advantage,” he said. “It is to the detriment of Europe and the United States if NATO simply breaks down and falls apart.”

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, who is also chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said the alliance is directly facing Russia’s hybrid war effort by deploying a hybrid warfare support team for NATO ally Montenegro ward off hybrid challenges.

Follow Mimi on Twitter: @MimiNguyenLy. (TagsToTranslate) Middle East

advertisement