The U.S.-led coalition to fight ISIS terrorists said that its troops in northeastern Syria fired shots after being attacked by unknown attackers, a statement on Tuesday.

“After the coalition forces issued a series of warnings and attempts to de-escalate, the patrol was shot at by small arms by unknown persons,” Coalition spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said in a statement in Qamishli.

For self-defense, the patrol returned the fire and the situation was de-escalated, Caggins added. He said the incident was under investigation when the patrol returned to its base.

A US soldier suffered a “superficial scratch” while operating the equipment, he said. The soldier is now back on duty, the spokesman said.

Syrian and Turkish media claimed that one person was shot in the checkpoint and that US fighters subsequently carried out at least one airstrike.

Residents said a Russian patrol from a contingent at Qamishli airport had been sent to the village, which is in an area in northeastern Syria that is home to Russian-backed Syrian-Kurdish forces and the Syrian army, and the Syrian army, Reuters reported.

Caggins’ statement did not refer to air strikes.

The Syrian state media SANA said a civilian was killed in the incident and accused the US armed forces.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a UK-based surveillance group, said the incident “resulted in gunmen shooting into the air by those loyal to the regime and then firing smoke bombs at US patrols.” The incident developed dramatically when U.S. forces opened fire and killed one person. “It is not clear whether the person is a militia member or a civilian.

This happened after the U.S. Department of Defense announced that 109 American troops had been diagnosed with minor brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases last month. The Pentagon said in a statement this week that 45 new cases have been confirmed since the agency released its previous report about a week ago.

“The Department of Defense is constantly striving to provide programs and services that are designed to achieve the best possible results for our service members. We are grateful for the efforts of our healthcare professionals who have worked diligently to provide an appropriate level of care for our service members, which has enabled nearly 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to service. We must continue to deal with physical and mental health together, ”said Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah.

