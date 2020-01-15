advertisement

WASHINGTON – A group of bipartisan senators has proposed legislation that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in enforcing exit bans on U.S. officials in China.

Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Ed Markey introduced the legislation after writing to President Donald Trump to urge him to press Beijing to release detained Americans and US residents, including those targeted by exit bans.

“It is immoral and unfair that the Chinese Communist government uses so-called ‘exit bans’ to prevent US citizens from leaving China. We need to protect our citizens and make sure they are able to return home when traveling abroad. country, “Rubio said in a statement Wednesday.

Markey highlighted the case of two of his Massachusetts constituents, Victor and Cynthia Liu, who had been “unfairly” barred from leaving China since June 2018.

“In addition to waking up their lives by not being able to return home, they face regular surveillance, harassment and threats from the Chinese authorities,” he said.

In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, lawmakers said Victor and Cynthia Liu’s mother, Sandra Han, was remanded in custody on criminal charges in China, and the New York family lawyer believed they were being used as human collateral to coerce their father, Liu Changming, return to China to face fraud charges.

The legislation, if eventually enacted, would deny or revoke the visas of Chinese officials involved in planning and executing the “exit ban” policy and requiring the State Department to publicly report on the number of Americans being punished by the policy.

The statement said it was estimated that at least two dozen US citizens had been banned from leaving China for the past three years.

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed legislation, news of which came on the same day the United States and China signed an initial trade agreement to settle an 18-month row between the two largest economies in the United States. world.

Georgetown University in Washington said Victor Liu was a student in the university’s graduation class of 2021 and called for his urgent release.

“We sincerely hope that a diplomatic solution can be reached for his return home as soon as possible,” university president John DeGioia said in a statement. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

