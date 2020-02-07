advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States had killed Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of the al-Qaeda Islamic group in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen.

“Under Rimin, the AQAP committed an irresistible violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to develop and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi was killed in a drone attack on Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

A Yemeni government official told Reuters there had been a drone attack on Marib but it was not Raymi who was killed. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Tom Brown)

