President Donald Trump confirmed on February 6 that the U.S. forces killed Qassim al-Rimi and Ayman al-Zawahiri, leaders and deputy leaders of the extremist Islamist group al-Qaida (also al-Qaida) in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) , Al-Rimi claimed responsibility for the tragic December shots at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, in which three people died.

Both men were killed in a counter-terrorism campaign in Yemen, Trump confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening without considering the time of their death.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the United States carried out a counter-terrorism campaign in Yemen, in which Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a representative of, was successfully eliminated al -Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, ”said the White House statement.

Rimi joined Al Qaida in the 1990s and worked for Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

“Under Rimi, AQAP has committed indescribable violence against civilians in Yemen, trying to launch and provoke numerous attacks against the United States and our armed forces,” Trump continued.

“His death continues to affect AQAP and the global al-Qaida movement and bring us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” said the president.

Three different images of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), military chief in Yemen Qassim al-Rimi, on October 11, 2010. (AFP via Getty Images)

AQAP, founded in 2009, has long been regarded by the United States as one of the deadliest branches of the Al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

Trump added that the United States, its interests and allies were safer following the death of Al-Rimi.

Al-Rimi previously released an 18-minute video claiming his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting in Pensacola that killed three US sailors and wounded eight other Americans.

In the video, Al-Rimi named the gunner – Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani, 21 – a “brave knight” and a “hero”.

Attorney General William Barr and other senior police officers said last month that the attack was an “act of terrorism” motivated by a “jihadist ideology”.

Federal officials said investigators had found evidence that Alshamrani was motivated by jihadist ideologies, including a social media message released on September 11 last year, saying, “The countdown has started” social media only two hours ago his attack. On Thanksgiving weekend, Alshamrani also visited the 911 Memorial in New York City.

The Department of Defense (DOD) later announced that it would introduce more extensive screening measures for international students and increase patrols at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.

Trump’s testimony confirms previous reports that al-Rimi was killed. In late January, a suspected US drone attack destroyed a building that housed Al Qaeda terrorists in eastern Yemen.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” Trump added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

