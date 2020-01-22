advertisement

While the hearing on extradition of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s general manager, continues in Vancouver, U.S. officials’s eleventh-hour effort to urge the UK not to include Huawei in the country’s 5G network provides an insight problem in what Canada can expect from Washington when Ottawa makes its decision on the deal.

British media reported earlier this week that US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Woody Johnson, had a dispute with British officials, with a vigorous exchange of views taking place in the lobby at 10 Downing Street.

“The ambassador participated in what we could call a rather heated exchange. He has been keen to express the real concern of the United States, ”the Daily Express quoted a source.

Last year, the ambassador said that granting access to Huawei’s 5G network in the UK means “letting a kleptomaniac into your home, and then you’ll have to hire three people to follow them all day.”

The UK government is expected to decide whether Huawei can participate in the country’s 5G this month. Last week, a U.S. delegation met with British officials and presented technical information to challenge an assessment by the UK cybersecurity agency that it would be possible to use Huawei and control the risks, the BBC reported.

Senior officials at the British communications agency Government Communications Headquarters, also known as GCHQ, remain concerned about Huawei’s presence in the country’s 5G. In a Times report earlier this week, a source from the agency was quoted saying that being the Chinese telecommunications giant on the network is like “letting go of a fox in a hen house”

The Trump administration has warned its allies, including Canada, the UK, and Germany, that if Huawei could participate in their 5G networks, they could restrict their exchange of information with them because it is feared that US data will be shared by the company that does so close ties to the Beijing regime could be jeopardized.

Under Chinese law, all Chinese companies are required to assist the regime with intelligence work when necessary. Huawei was founded by a former officer of the People’s Liberation Army. Since Meng’s arrest in Canada following a U.S. extradition request in December 2018, Beijing has made stringent demands for her release, arrested Canadian citizens, and blocked Canadian imports.

Australia, the United States and New Zealand, all of Canada and Britain’s allies of the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, have excluded Huawei from their 5G networks.

US Congressman Jim Banks unveiled a bill this week prohibiting the United States from sharing information with a country that enables Huawei to be part of its 5G network.

“If China does not respect the human rights of its own people, why should we believe that they respect the human rights or privacy of Americans or other European countries who would choose to use technology from companies like Huawei or ZTE? ? Banks said The Epoch Times in an earlier interview.

Canadian Public Security Minister Bill Blair said Ottawa would consider geopolitical concerns when making its decision. A Blair spokesman said in an email that “an investigation into emerging 5G technology and related security and economic considerations is ongoing” and the Ministry “is taking into account all scientific and security factors, including those of our allies and our security agencies . “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he didn’t want to endanger national security or relations with Five Eyes allies and asked critics to suggest alternative 5G technology providers.

Company executives are pushing Washington to avoid Huawei. They said that the US will lag behind 5G technology by banning the company from its network.

US Senator Marco Rubio, a China falcon who was a strong supporter of a Huawei ban, expressed his thoughts to the UK and other countries when he considered giving Huawei the go-ahead.

“Despite Beijing’s efforts to target the market through subsidies and political pressure on Huawei, there are compelling market alternatives to Huawei,” Rubio wrote in a statement for the Telegraph. “The European companies Ericsson and Nokia as well as the Korean Samsung offer alternatives to Huawei devices.”

Huawei has made significant strides in 5G when it comes to 5G, thanks to its price compared to competitors. Given the security risks and uncertainty over whether the government would ban Huawei, some telecommunications companies in countries around the world, including the top three Japanese mobile operators, have already avoided Huawei from other providers.

In Canada, Rogers announced that it would not add the company to its 5G network. Deputy Chairman Philip Lind told BNN that Huawei’s idea of ​​controlling the communications system in Canada was “crazy” and the country of Beijing must follow direction.

The other two major Canadian airlines, Telus and BCE, are pushing for Huawei to join the network. BCE’s new CEO, Mirko Bibic, calls the company’s devices “top notch” and Huawei a “great partner.”

An Angus Reid poll at the end of 2019 found that almost 70 percent of Canadians refused to allow Huawei as part of the country’s 5G network.

“If China were to kill Canadians to defend its national corporate champions, what could it do if the Chinese Communist Party had full access to Canada’s major communications networks?” Richard Fadden, former head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, wrote in a commentary for The Globe and the Post. He referred to the case of Robert Schellenberg, who had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug smuggling in China, but whose sentence escalated to a death sentence after Meng’s arrest.

“There are many reasons why intelligence officials are alarmed about Huawei’s participation in our 5G networks, particularly the close relationship between Huawei and a Chinese government with a history of cyber espionage,” Fadden wrote.

Follow Omid on Twitter: @OGhoreishi. [TagsToTranslate] Canada

